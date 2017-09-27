Photo project sheds light on child loss

RICHLAND- Susana Butterworth and her husband knew they were going to lose their son early in the pregnancy.

Butterworth found out that her son Walter had trisomy 18, a rare but serious genetic condition that causes severe medical problems.

At his funeral, Butterworth said she noticed people treated her very differently. She said it was as if she was covered in bubble wrap and people were patting her with oven mitts.

So that's when the Empty Photo Project began. She wanted it to shed light on child loss and to get people talking about it.

"Just listen to the fact that we are struggling and that we want connection. That's all I want people to take away from this, is to connect with someone who's lost a child." said Butterworth.

These photo sessions aren't limited to mothers either. She has also taken photos of fathers who have lost children.

Her project is gaining attention from magazines across the US, including the Huffington Post. She also did a TED Talk on it in Richland.

If you would like to learn more about her project you can visit her website at https://emptyphotoproject.com/about-empty/