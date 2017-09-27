WSP looking for witnesses in fatal accident on I-90 near Ryegrass

RYEGRASS, WA - The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses to a fatal crash that happened on September 26 at 5:30 a.m. It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-90 at milepost 123, west of the Ryegrass Rest Area between Ellensburg and Vantage.

Troopers are trying to find a blue Peterbilt Semi, with damage to the driver's side sleeper birth.

A blue "Access Door" was left at the scene as a result of the collision.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a 1999 Dodge Ram pickup was eastbound I-90 and swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway.

The vehicle struck the guardrail and came to rest on its top, blocking the eastbound lanes.

Shortly after the driver got out of the truck, a 2004 Mazda Tribute, also eastbound, struck the passenger side rear corner of the overturned Dodge Ram pickup. The driver of the Mazda died as a result of this collision.

A short time later, unrelated to the death of the Mazda driver, an unknown blue Peterbilt Semi also struck the Dodge Ram pickup still blocking the eastbound lanes.

The blue "Access Door" from the driver's side of the Peterbilt Semi was left at the scene, however the Semi continued without stopping.

Anyone with information about this collision is requested to call Trooper Blume:

- WSP Ellensburg Office (509) 925-5303

- WSP Wenatchee Office (509) 682-8090