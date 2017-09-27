$10,000 Reward Offered For Information On Missing 2016 Hiker

Almost a year after an Ohio man vanished while hiking the Pacific Crest Trail near White Pass, his family is offering a reward for information that may lead to finding him.

Kris Fowler's step mom, Sally Guyton Fuller posted on the Facebook page dedicated to Bring Kris Fowler/Sherpa Home that a $10,000 reward is "for anyone that brings new, reliable information that may lead to locating Kris."

35-year-old Fowler, also known as Sherpa, was hiking the entire Pacific Crest Trail last year. In May 2016, he started his 2,659 mile trek in California and had been contacting his family either through phone calls or texts every two weeks. But then in October, his family didn't hear from him.

After nearly a year of investigation, the last confirmed sighting of Kris was at the Kracker Barrel store near White Pass on October 12.

"It's difficult. It's been a difficult week because the last time I spoke to him was September 30th, and that's this Saturday. It's very difficult, it's exhausting," said Kris' step mom Sally Guyton Fuller during a phone interview.

Kris going missing is already heartbreaking for the family but Sally also revealed that his dad passed away a few months ago after a brief battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, Fowler is on the National Missing Persons list. He's 6'2'', 160-170lbs, has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen with a full beard.

A list of hiking and camping equipment he had while making his way to Canada includes; green thermarest zrest sleeping pad, solo stove light, bright blue tarp, size 12 Chaco sandals, Big Agnes Fairview tent, watch, LG AT&T Phone, blue North Face down sleeping bag, black ULA catalyst backpack with orange panels on each side.

If any of these items are found the family asks that you take a picture and mark your coordinates before calling authorities.