Investigators trying to determine cause of second alarm fire in - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA

HOOD RIVER, OR - Four people are displaced after a second alarm fire in Hood River. Multiple callers reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the roof of the Kayak Shed on Oak Street around 7:45 Wednesday night.

Responding units arrived and quickly upgraded the blaze to a second alarm so they could get more firefighters on scene. It took crews about an hour and a half to get the flames under control.

A nearby coffee shop and apartment building received water and smoke damage from the fire. Firefighters say everyone got out safely and no injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross is helping those displaced.

No word on what started the fire or how much damage the flames caused.