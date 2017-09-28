Man arrested for assaulting someone with hatchet - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA

KENNEWICK, WA - A 26-year-old man is sitting in the Benton County Jail for assaulting another man with a hatchet.

Officers arrived less than a minute after getting the call and found a 49-year-old with non-life threatening injuries to his face on the 200 Block of North Washington street in Kennewick just after 6:30 Wednesday night.

Rafael Mejia-Virrueta ran away before officers got there, but they later found and detained him near the entrance to Clover Island. They then arrested and booked him into the Benton County Jail.

He's now facing 1st degree assault charges.