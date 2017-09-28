Two suspects lead multiple agencies on chase - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA

STANFIELD, OR - Officers have two people in custody after a high speed chase in Stanfield.

Officers tried stopping a car that didn't stop at a stop sign on West Coe Avenue and Sherman Street and was swerving into other lanes. When police tried pulling them over, the driver accelerated and kept going, reaching speeds of 65 to 90 m.p.h. During the chase, the passenger allegedly shined an LED spot light on the officer's windshield.

Oregon State Police eventually deployed spike strips and stopped the car on Frontage Road near Boardman.

They identified the driver as 39-year-old Victor Flores-Martinez and the passenger as 38-year-old Frank Jesse Walker. Both are being held in the Umatilla County Jail. Flores-Martinez is facing charges of attempting to elude, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another, and two felony warrants. Walker is facing charges for reckless endangering another and interfering with a police officer.

The Stanfield Police Department, Oregon State Police, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, and the Morrow County Sheriff's Office all helped with the pursuit.