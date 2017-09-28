Federal court says Department of Energy not required to continue - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA

Federal court says Department of Energy not required to continue full pension benefitsPosted: Updated:
Donate your eclipse glasses to underprivileged schools in South America
Remember a month ago when people were going crazy trying to find glasses to watch the solar eclipse?
Columbia Pulp Mill making huge impact on small community
A huge impact on a small community, that's what supporters are saying about a new pulp mill just outside of Dayton.
Federal court says Department of Energy not required to continue full pension benefits
A federal court ruling says the Department of Energy had no obligation to continue full pension benefits for Hanford nuclear reservation workers who were required to switch from one employer to another in a 1996 contracting change.
Two suspects lead multiple agencies on chase
Officers have two people in custody after a high speed chase in Stanfield.
Man arrested for assaulting someone with hatchet
A 26-year-old man is sitting in the Benton County Jail for assaulting another man with a hatchet.
WSP looking for witnesses in fatal accident on I-90 near Ryegrass
The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses to a fatal crash that happened on September 26 at 5:30 a.m. It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-90 at milepost 123, west of the Ryegrass Rest Area between Ellensburg and Vantage.
UPDATE: Prosser School District reaches retirement deal with superintendent
The Prosser School District and Dr. Ray Tolcacher have reached an agreement regarding his retirement as the district's superintendent.
Photo project sheds light on child loss
RICHLAND- Susana Butterworth and her husband knew they were going to lose their son early in the pregnancy. Butterworth found out that her son Walter had trisomy 18, a rare but serious genetic condition that causes severe medical problems. At his funeral, Butterworth said she noticed people treated her very differently. She said it was as if she was covered in bubble wrap and people were patting her with oven mitts. So that's when the Empty Photo Project began.
Oregon State Police asking for help in Morrow County poaching case
The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division are asking for help identifying two individuals that were caught on camera on private property. The subjects were contacted and told they were on private property in Morrow County. After the photo was taken, at least 3 elk were illegally killed between September 16 and September 23 and much of the meat was left to waste.
Man pleads not guilty to sending threatening letters while in prison
A former Washington State Penitentiary inmate has pleaded not guilty to sending threatening letters while in prison.
