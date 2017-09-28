Two dead after Sunnyside shooting in apparent murder-suicide - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA

SUNNYSIDE, WA - On September 27, 2017 at approximately 4:37 p.m., Sunnyside Police received reports of shots fired in the area of the 400 block of W South Hill Road within the City of Sunnyside. Additional information indicated that there were two victims of gunshot wounds at the scene.

Officers from the Sunnyside Police Department assisted by Washington State Patrol Troopers arrived, secured the scene and began providing first aid to 41-year-old Nora Alacaraz-Madrigal of Sunnyside until paramedics from Sunnyside Fire Department arrived and took over. 35-year-old Christian Parra of Grandview was discovered deceased inside the apartment from what is consisted with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Ms. Alcaraz-Madrigal was transported by ambulance to Sunnyside Community Hospital where she later succumbed to her wounds.

Witness information and evidence at the scene indicate that the incident is a domestic violence related murder-suicide. There was an active domestic violence no contact order in effect at the time of the incident indicating that there had been a long pattern of domestic violence.

Autopsies are scheduled for September 28, 2017. The case is still under investigation.