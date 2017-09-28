Donate your eclipse glasses to underprivileged schools in South - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA

PASCO, WA - Remember a month ago when people were going crazy trying to find glasses to watch the solar eclipse?

Well, if you were lucky enough to snag a pair and you haven't thrown them away yet, Astronomers Without Borders wants them.

There are several collection sites around the Tri-Cities, and reporter Karly Tinsley learned that they're collecting the glasses to send them to schools in South America and Asia that are going to be seeing an eclipse in the next couple years.

Their main target for these are going to be rural, less advantaged schools so these students can experience an amazing event safely. It's something they might not normally get the opportunity to see without organizations like this.

And the good news is, you still have plenty of time to bring your glasses in to donate.

"We don't have a deadline, we will probably go for the next couple weeks," said Kristy Henscheid, director at the Bechtel National Planetarium. "The donations are starting to slow down a little. so probably mid-October we will package them up and send them off."

So where can you take your pair of glasses? You can drop them off either at the Math Science Division Building or you can take them to a show at the planetarium. They are open every Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Make sure to check around and see if you still have a pair, because even though they might not have value to you anymore, they will make a big impact in other peoples' lives.