A birds-eye view of one of the largest corn mazes in the state

PASCO - It's a family affair at the Middleton's Fall Festival.

Brothers Scott and Matt Middleton said this is the fifth year of the festival and the fourth year they've done the corn maze.

It's one of the largest corn mazes on the east side of Washington state; covering eight acres.

The planning for the corn maze starts months in advance.

"We plant the grass in May and then in July we plant the corn," said Scott.

Each year they pick a different design, and this year they decided to do a Ford pickup truck.

This maze is actually pretty easy to get lost in, the brothers say, but they have "Corn Cops" around the area in case you need some help finding your way out.

Admission is $10 and if you have a group of 15 or more it's $9 per person. That includes a hay ride, the corn maze, a kids' area petting zoo, barrel train ride, corn pit, games, straw maze, and climbing pyramid!

Multiple fire pits are available to reserve at different time slots for a fee. Learn more here: https://middletonfarms.ticketleap.com/farm-tickets-2017/

Food vendors will be available with kettle corn, mini donuts, hot cocoa, hot cider, hot caramel apple cider, coffee will be available for purchase.

For tickets visit https://middletonfarms.ticketleap.com/farm-tickets-2017/details