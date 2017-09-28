The Central WA State Fair celebrates 125 years by selling fair history book

YAKIMA, WA - Every Throwback Thursday, we dig into the history of eastern Washington.

The original Washington State Fair is going on right now in Yakima, and you've got three full days to get on the Ferris wheel, eat a corn dog, or catch a concert. The fair wraps up on Sunday.

The Central Washington State Fair is celebrating its 125th anniversary, and one of the coolest aspects of the fair isn't a ride or exhibit. It's a history book that you can buy at the fairgrounds.

Written by John Baule - who just recently retired as director of the Yakima Valley Museum - the book tells the story behind the original state fair in 1892 and the decades since.

In the book, there are pictures from the early 1900's and an original, hand-drawn map of the fairgrounds from the 1950's.

And although the fairgrounds have had a lot of changes in the last 125 years, what people come to see is pretty much the same as 1892.

"The whole agricultural building was full of all our products and we are an agricultural fair," said Patricia Myers, director ameritus of the Central Washington State Fair. "So that's what you would see would be the animals, and the fruits and vegetables that are grown in the valley and displayed wonderfully."

One of the fun facts in this history book is that the horse barns on the grounds have been there since 1894.

The book A Credit to the State: The Original Washington State Fair is available at the fairgrounds for $15. They're also selling $5 wine glasses that have a 125th Anniversary emblem on them.