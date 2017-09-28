Successful SWAT practice drill takes place in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - The parking lot next to an empty building at Vista Field in Kennewick was transformed into the command center for a SWAT drill for an extensive yearly training, bringing together all of the resources in one place.

Something SWAT Commander Scott Child says is essential.

"Especially when you have multiple agencies that would respond to such a thing, it's very important to test our systems and that's exactly what we're doing here today," said Child.

Here's what they knew to start today's drill.

"It was a business that was overtaken by some suspects, we don't know how many are in there right now, but they are armed," Child said. "All we know is there are multiple hostages, we have a victim that we're getting intel from and we're slowly working through our process."

A process that includes getting a phone to the suspects so negotiators can speak with them directly.

All while being overseen by some of the best in the business.

"There's three of the L.A. Police Department SWAT team trainers here and they're facilitating the training and they're actually grading us on our systems and how we work through our scenario," explained Child.

"What we tried to do in this scenario today was to make it as difficult, as difficult as possible," said L.A. SWAT member Alfred Corso. "We did a lot of twists and turns; we did a lot of changing on the fly which made them think."

So how'd they do?

"They did an outstanding job today. They really truly did. Actually I'm proud. I'm smiling because it's over, we did three days of training this week and it ended today by an outstanding job by the Tri-City SWAT team," Corso said.