Kennewick Police investigating house fire as arson

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Firefighters and Police are investigating a suspected arson on the 300 Block of West 19th Ave. Witnesses called 911 saying Sergio Tijerina intentionally set the home on fire from the kitchen just before 3:00 Friday morning.

Firefighters tell NBC Right Now when they got on scene Tijerina was still inside the home. Luckily they got him out of the home safely and everyone else had already evacuated.

Police arrested Tijerina on suspicion of first degree arson.