KID notifies customers of canal leak

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Irrigation District wants to notify customers that we have experienced a leak within a concrete lined section of the main canal near Badger Road and Interstate 82. To repair the canal that is leaking, KID crews have shut down water delivery to the main canal, to inspect and make the necessary repairs.

The customers living in Kennewick will experience an interruption of service as well as customers served off the Main Canal, Division 4 Canal and the Highland Feeder Canal, all other customers will remain in service.

The repairs will be made as quickly as possible. Our goal is to have all systems back up and running by Monday, but we will not know the extent of the damage until the canal is drained and inspected. We will update you as we have more information.