Traffic affected by Umatilla bridge construction is causing concerns

UMATILLA, OR - Your morning commute might get a little longer...at least, if you're traveling to or from Umatilla.

In order to redo the Columbia River Bridge, eastbound traffic has shifted over into the westbound lanes, leaving just one lane in each direction.

To do that, traffic drops from 70 down to 55 miles per hour heading eastbound and 40 miles per hour westbound.

Traffic wasn't too backed up when our reporter was down there this afternoon, and while people told her the detours can be a bit of a pain, their big concern is people speeding through the construction zone.

"Well we haven't seen that sign that you usually see, 'fines double,' I'm sure they'll get them up there...but right now, it's 40 miles per hour and people are still doing 70," said Jim Dobbins, a nearby resident. "It's just an old man saying that, but they'll learn to slow down or maybe it will cost them."

In addition to the lane changes, DOT estimates about 1,000 agriculture trucks a day will be merging onto I-82 through the end of October.