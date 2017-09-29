Breast cancer survivor gives back to her supportive communityPosted: Updated:
Breast cancer survivor gives back to her supportive community
"You have cancer." The terrifying words no one ever wants to hear.
Consignment shop helps many in the community with C3 Kids Sale
A consignment shop in town has the best deals any parent wishes for. Columbia Community Church is hosting their "C3 Kids Sale."
Traffic affected by Umatilla bridge construction is causing concerns
Your morning commute might get a little longer...at least, if you're traveling to or from Umatilla.
KID notifies customers of canal leak
The Kennewick Irrigation District wants to notify customers that we have experienced a leak within a concrete lined section of the main canal near Badger Road and Interstate 82.
Kennewick Police investigating house fire as arson
Kennewick Firefighters and Police are investigating a suspected arson on the 300 Block of West 19th Ave.
Successful SWAT practice drill takes place in Kennewick
The parking lot next to an empty building at Vista Field in Kennewick was transformed into the command center for a SWAT drill for an extensive yearly training, bringing together all of the resources in one place.
A birds-eye view of one of the largest corn mazes in the state
It's a family affair at the Middleton's Fall Festival. Brothers Scott and Matt Middleton said this is the fifth year of the festival and the fourth year they've done the corn maze. It's one of the largest corn mazes on the East side of Washington state covering eight acres. The planning for the corn maze starts months in advance. "We plant the grass in May and then in July we plant the corn." said Scott. Each year they pick a different design and this year they de...
Donate your eclipse glasses to underprivileged schools in South America
Remember a month ago when people were going crazy trying to find glasses to watch the solar eclipse?
Columbia Pulp Mill making huge impact on small community
A huge impact on a small community, that's what supporters are saying about a new pulp mill just outside of Dayton.
Federal court says Department of Energy not required to continue full pension benefits
A federal court ruling says the Department of Energy had no obligation to continue full pension benefits for Hanford nuclear reservation workers who were required to switch from one employer to another in a 1996 contracting change.
