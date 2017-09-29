Kristina on the Course: Preparing for winter golf

WALLA WALLA, WA - For the final segment of Kristina on the Course, Kristina Shalhoup spoke with Wine Valley Golf Club's Head Pro, John Thorsnes, about preparing for winter golf.

"It's my favorite season of the year and my favorite golf season!" Kristina said. "Nothing like fall golf, right?"

"Absolutely!" agreed Thorsnes. "75, 80 degrees, light breeze, courses in great condition: it's a great time to get out and play!"

"It really is, but unfortunately after fall comes winter, and winter is the toughest time of year to play, especially if we have a winter like last year...that was pretty brutal."

"No kidding," said Thorsnes, "and it just happens out of nowhere. We go from fall to winter so fast, but there are a lot of things you can do to stay in shape and keep your golf swing intact through the winter."

"Now let's start with this: every once in a while we have a winter where it's pretty mild and you can play just about the entire season," said Kristina. "What do you want to do to make sure you're warm and at least have a good time while you're out there?"

"You just want to be prepared!" said Thorsnes. "Make sure you pack well in your back...I've got a few things here. I've got some rain gear; a beanie is really important, obviously you'll lose the heat off the top of your head before anywhere else. I've got an umbrella, I've got some hand warmers. They make mittens too, wear those. Just layer - get a good base layer, put a vest over that, maybe a sweater and a wind shirt and you're good to go!"

"Absolutely, and let me tell you, these hand warmers saved my life through college golf!" Kristina said. "Playing in the spring in Massachusetts and New York is pretty brutal, and these things really work. Now what about if it is snowy like last year and we all have to go inside again?"

"Well, you can always go to the range - live heated bays so you can hit some balls. But some of the things you can do is get a weighted club! I have one here. Swing a weighted club in the winter; take 30, 40 swings a day to keep your muscles engaged.

"You can always work out, go for a good walk. But one of the things I want to start to do this winter is yoga. It's really good to stretch and keep your body in good shape."

"I was just going to say stretching, I think, is key," said Kristina. "You want to stay loose and you want to make sure, especially with these cold temps, you don't tense up in the winter and loose that muscle memory that makes your swing so great."