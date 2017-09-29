Consignment shop helps many in the community with C3 Kids Sale

RICHLAND, WA - A consignment shop in town has the best deals any parent wishes for. Columbia Community Church is hosting their "C3 Kids Sale."

Shoppers will find a little bit of everything, and all for a low cost. Reporter Estreyita Rosales was at the sale and learned more about it.

Many parents stood eager in line for the C3 Kids Sale put on by Columbia Community Church. The consignment shop offers brand name and gently used clothing every spring and fall.

"We love it," said Jennifer Mead, a committee member. "I mean, you know we get to help people and they get to come in and get great deals on name brand stuff and gently used items."

From strollers, toddler furniture, car seats, to even toys, they have everything a growing family could possibly need.

"It's just, I can't afford everything new, and so I just need to look for deals and so when I can find a good deal it's helpful," said shopper Dorothy Mitchell.

There's two key factors when shopping consignment - a good eye for fashion and a better eye for labels. With more than 13,000 name brands, this is the place to shop.

Volunteers are also a big part of this event; like Jaxson Kovis, who's been helping since he was 3 years old.

"It's just the people," Kovis said. "It's really fun being here, especially on sale day when I get to talk to people and see what they like buying."

Consignors choose their own prices for the merchandise, and get 70 percent of the profits back. And the rest?

"Part of the proceeds go to "Birthday Blessings," which fosters local kids in the community," said Mead.

The sale is on until tomorrow from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. From 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. all leftover items will be selling for just one dollar.

If you would like to attend the sale, it's located at 2500 Jericho Road in Richland.