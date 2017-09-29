Yakima PD looking for missing 16-year-old; possibly kidnapped by former boyfriend

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing/endangered 16-year-old female named Amy Santos.

Santos was reportedly assaulted by a former boyfriend at a residence in Yakima on September 29, 2017. The former boyfriend has been identified as 21-year-old Zachary Jackson of Yakima.

Jackson is prohibited from contacting Santos through a current protection order. Santos was reportedly assaulted by Jackson and possibly made to leave with him against her will.

The circumstances surrounding this possibility are still being investigated by Yakima Police Detectives. Anyone with information regarding Santos’s whereabouts are encouraged to call 911.