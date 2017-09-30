2017 High School Football Scores Week 5 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

2017 High School Football Scores Week 5

9-29-17

Davis 10, Sunnyside 47

Hanford 0, Kamiakin 16

Pasco 7, Richland 63

Kennewick 10, Chiawana 27

Southridge 6, Walla Walla 14

West Valley 34, Eastmont 39

Eisenhower 13, Moses Lake 42

Hood River 14, Hermiston 40

Prosser 61, Grandview 6

Selah 17, Toppenish 13

Connell 63, Columbia-Burbank 26

Chelan 13, Zillah 55

DeSales 26, Mabton 8

Sherman 48, Touchet 6

Ephrata 14, Othello 38

Kiona-Benton 48 River View 0

Wahluke 0, Royal 69

Naches Valley 41, Goldendale 0

Granger 47, Cle-Elum/Roslyn 0

College Place 0, Warden 35

Kittitas 34, Liberty Christian 30

East Valley 28, Ellensburg 21

Lummi 6, Sunnyside Christian 84

