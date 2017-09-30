2017 High School Football Scores Week 5

It's a family affair at the Middleton's Fall Festival. Brothers Scott and Matt Middleton said this is the fifth year of the festival and the fourth year they've done the corn maze. It's one of the largest corn mazes on the East side of Washington state covering eight acres. The planning for the corn maze starts months in advance. "We plant the grass in May and then in July we plant the corn." said Scott. Each year they pick a different design and this year they de...