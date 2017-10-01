Fall festivities are underway!

NBC RIGHT NOW-- Fall is in full swing and that means so are the fall festivities! Here's a list of places you can go to feel the spirit of the season.

- Country Mercantile (Pasco) Harvest Festival: Lasts until October 31, and includes a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay bale maze, petting zoo, carnival rides, and a photo booth.

- Middleton Farms Fall Festival: Lasts until October 29, and includes a pumpkin patch, potato blasters, a giant jumping pillow, a pumpkin cannon, kids area, zoo, and human foos ball.

- Union Gap Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch: Lasts through October, and includes a pumpkin patch and corn maze. Check out their Facebook page for a calendar of events.

- Walla Walla Corn Maze: Open Thursday-Sunday through October.