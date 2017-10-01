KPD looking for armed robbery suspect

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Kennewick police need your help finding an armed robbery suspect.

They say that a man came into the Porter's Gas Station Convenience Store near the intersection of highway 395 and 27th Avenue around 8:45 Sunday morning. The suspect pulled out a handgun, and demanded money from the cashier. He then fled on foot, and unfortunately, not even a k-9 track could pick up his trail.

He's described as an average-sized man, wearing a black hat, grey sweatshirt, and grey pants. If you know anything about the case, or know who this man might be, call Kennewick police at 628-0333.