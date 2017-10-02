Wind causes fire to grow quickly near Coulee City

NEAR COULEE CITY, WA - Firefighters are expected to be clear of from the Whitehall Fire later Monday morning. Crews are still keeping an eye on hot spots but say it's now fully contained.

This fire started around 11:30 Saturday morning just southwest of Coulee City. Local stations responded and worked throughout the afternoon on the blaze. Wind pushed the fire quickly through the grass, sage, and range land. The fire was threatening homes, crops, and electrical infrastructure. State mobilization was authorized around 3:45 p.m.

No buildings have been damaged and no injuries have been reported. So far, it has charred about 3,270 acres. No word on what started it.

There are no evacuation orders or road closures in place.