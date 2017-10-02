Walla Walla Police investigating after finding body - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Walla Walla Police investigating after finding body

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Police are investigating after finding a man's body near Clinton Street and the Mill Creek Channel. 

A local transient was crossing the channel when they found it. Police say there were no obvious signs of serious trauma, but they're still investigating. 

Anyone with information should call Walla Walla Police at (509) 527-4434.

This is a developing story. 

