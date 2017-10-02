One taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after apartment fire

PENDLETON, OR - One person is recovering from smoke inhalation after an early morning apartment fire.

Firefighters got the call from the Security Apartments on Court Avenue just after 6:00 Monday morning. Responding units found a fire on the first floor of the three story building. The sprinkler system kept the fire under control while crews evacuated the building and extinguished the fire.

Medics took one person to St. Anthony hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.