Gov. Inslee gives statement on Las Vegas shooting

OLYMPIA, WA - “It's difficult to conceive of the horrific violence suffered in Las Vegas last night. Trudi and I, and all Washingtonians, pray for the hundreds wounded or fighting now for their lives, and grieve for the dozens killed.

“Law enforcement responded with incredible courage, and responders immediately began treating the hundreds of victims. There are already heroic stories emerging of strangers protecting those near them during the shooting.

“We can draw inspiration from those stories as we heal together in the days and weeks to come. This horrific act has shaken us all to our core.”