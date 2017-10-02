Legendary rocker Tom Petty dead at 66

MALIBU, CA - CBS News reports Tom Petty has died at the age of 66.

Petty was hospitalized after being found unconscious in his Malibu home from an apparent heart attack. He was brought to the hospital in critical condition and put on life support. According to TMZ, Petty had no brain activity and the decision was made to pull life support and he was pronounced dead.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.