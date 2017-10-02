News Photojournalist KHQPosted: Updated: Oct 02, 2017 03:01 PM
NEWS PHOTOJOURNALIST
KHQ-TV is looking for a creative News Photojournalist who is an aggressive visual storyteller to join our award winning team. If you have an eye for great pictures, an ear for great sound and want to work with the best technology in the field, then this job is for you. Duties and Responsibilities: Shoot news, feature and sports assignments; Shoot on Panasonic P2 camera; Edit on non-linear systems (including smart phones); Operate ENG trucks and new streaming technologies; Duties and responsibilities may change as a result of business needs. Required Qualifications & Skills: Previous experience as a photographer, and/or videographer at a television station; Experience with professional video cameras; Experience with digital workflows for images and videos; Ability to create compelling photographic or video narratives on deadline; Willingness to work weekends, holidays, and overtime as necessary; Willingness to help train the public in shooting and producing video; Knowledge of and desire to participate in social media; Ability to adapt in a changing media and technology landscape; Ability to function in a deadline environment; Good attitude; Able to lift heavy equipment; Capable of driving and operating vehicles safely; Must be willing to assist across all platforms and areas of content as needed. Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor's degree in Radio/TV, Film, Fine Arts or related area AND one year experience operating video cameras and editing equipment; OR, Five years’ experience operating video cameras and editing equipment; OR, Any equivalent combination of experience and/or education from which comparable knowledge, skills and abilities have been achieved. If you want to be part of our team, send a resume and link to your work to: newsjob@khq.com EOE. Women & minorities encouraged to apply. No phone calls please.