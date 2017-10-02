Locals personally affected by Las Vegas shooting share their stories

TRI-CITIES, WA - After the horrific shooting that took place in Las Vegas last night, we are getting reactions from local people who were actually there, or know people there.

Some are still down there waiting for surgery or a flight to get home.

Today we spoke with the father of one of the shooting victims. Jason Hammond's father, Mike Hammond of Walla Walla, says his son is waiting for surgery at a Vegas hospital after he was shot in the knee and another bullet grazed his head.

Hammond says the bullet that grazed his son's head didn't hurt Jason, but the other bullet is lodged in his knee...as Jason, his wife, and others were helping other victims try to escape.

Fortunately, his injuries are not considered life threatening.

"Turns out that they were trying to help other people when he got shot and one bullet grazed the back of his head, and put a crease across the back of his head but didn't go through the skull and then he took another bullet in the knee," Hammond said. "They got him to the hospital but he was in the waiting room for a long time. About three this morning they got him into a room."

We were also sent a statement from a Burbank woman named Christina Reisenauer, who was also at the concert last night.

She says in part: "We all ducked down and were trying to cover each other, then the shots got louder and more frequent. We didn't know where the shots were coming from. We just knew we had to get out of there. There was just so much chaos, terror, uncertainty, and panicking. I am just so grateful to be alive, and my heart aches for everyone that was there."