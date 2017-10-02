Former NBC Right Now reporter recounts covering Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV - One of our former NBC Right Now reporters who now works in Las Vegas has been covering the shooting since it happened last night.

Our reporter Estreyita Rosales spoke with Veronica Quintero today.

"'I need everyone to go to the station, we're going live...so run.' And so that's what I did."

That's exactly how Veronica Quintero found out about the fatal shooting after a message from her executive producer at Telemundo.

Veronica told Estreyita that she was sent out to one of the major hospitals in Vegas where victims were being taken.

"I could see the ambulances that were leaving and arriving," Veronica said. "I did overhear one of the victims' mothers on how she was helping transport victims to the hospital. There weren't enough ambulances to get everyone to the hospital."

The transition reporting from Washington...all the way to Las Vegas, she says, has been a dramatic change.

"I mean, you just have to be ready for anything," Veronica said. "I mean, you're covering one angle and then you get completely switched to a different side of the story and you have maybe a few minutes to educate yourself."

She thanks all her prior experience with NBC Right Now for being able to cover such a horrific and overwhelming fatal shooting.

"Every experience at KNDO and KNDU has definitely helped," Veronica said. "Every live shot, every breaking news, every situation where I had to ad-lib, that's exactly what I'm counting on. Those are the skills that I'm counting on."

But how is she handling the impact?

"I don't think I will fully internalize this experience until later. I think all of us right now are still trying to put together the puzzle pieces ourselves. It's definitely a lot to take in."