Come toss a disc at Hermiston's new disc golf course

HERMISTON, OR - The City of Hermiston now has a new public disc golf course.

The seemingly-vacant lot along northwest Eleventh Street in Hermiston doesn't look too different now than it always has.

The newly opened course, Hermiston Desert Disc Golf, is run by the Parks Department and is located along northwest Eleventh St. and is free to use...you just have to bring a disc. Some of the more seasoned players in the area have been helping out the less experienced groups get started.

"Yesterday, I actually had three players come out from Boardman, they've never played ever before," said Anthony Estrada, a local disc golfer. "So I was about to leave and I was like you know what, I'll just play with you guys so you can get the course a little better and they're a blast, they had a lot of fun. They got a lot better as the game progressed, it was actually really fun."

The folks with the Umatilla Disc Golf Club say they're impressed with how various groups came together to donate the property for the course.