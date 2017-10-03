CRIME STOPPERS: Miguel Angel Carrillo Hinojosa

PASCO, WA - The Pasco Police Department is looking for a Miguel Angel Carrillo Hinojosa.

Carrillo Hinojosa's last known residence city is Pasco. He is 21 years old (DOB: 4/10/96), white, 5'05" 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Carrillo Hinojosa has the tattoo "RIP Downer" on his right arm.

Carrillo Hinojosa has a Department of Corrections Felony warrant for Escape from Community Custody. Original charges: Driveby Shooting.

