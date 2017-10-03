Plane goes off runway at Yakima Airport

YAKIMA, WA - Air traffic is back to normal tonight at the Yakima Air Terminal after an accident on the runway this morning.

Officials had to shut down the airport after a small plane deviated off the runway during takeoff. It happened just before 11:00 a.m.

Employees in the tower routinely make sure planes take off safely, and when they saw the aircraft go off the runway and into the grass, they called emergency crews right away.

There were two people on board at the time, and thankfully neither of them were hurt. However, there is some damage to the plane, including the wing tip, prop, and a little bit of gear damage.

Air field personnel was brought in to tow the airplane away from the runway, which did cause a slight delay for one flight.

"It did affect Alaska Airlines arriving at the Yakima airport," said Robert Peterson, Yakima Airport's director. "They had already launched from Seattle inbound to Yakima so there was about a 25-30 minute delay for the inbound Alaska Airlines to get approval to land. But they turned the aircraft as quickly as possible to minimize that delay."

No other flights today were affected by the accident, and the airport was fully back open only about an hour later.

Meanwhile, the NTSB and the FAA will be investigating exactly what went wrong, and because no one on the plane was hurt and there wasn't significant damage to the plane, investigators did not have to go to the airport.