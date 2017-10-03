Friends and family remember Cheney native killed in Vegas shooting

KENNEWICK, WA - Tonight, people across the northwest are still returning home from Las Vegas after the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

We're also starting to learn about the people who were killed...including a woman who grew up in Cheney.

33-year-old Rachael Parker had been visiting the Vegas Strip to celebrate a friend's birthday. Parker grew up in Cheney before she moved to California, where she worked for a local police department. Friends and colleagues say Rachael Parker was amazing...she was everyone's friend.

A country music concert turned into a night of terror that claimed the lives of at least 59 people, including Parker.

Her mother sent us a picture of Parker, saying: "This is my daughter in a happier time with her fur kids. She rescued them. She was always saving something."

Parker graduated in 2002 from Cheney High School, and then moved to Long Beach and worked at the front desk for the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

"In many ways, she was the face of this department at our front desk," said Captain Tim Hageman with the department. "The first person people would see."

A family friend posted on Facebook: "I am especially devastated for my long time best friend who lost her sister...I have so many memories of them and their family."

But as we mourn the loss of so many, we celebrate the heroes who kept the toll from rising any higher. Heroes like Dawn Marie Gray and her husband Kevin from Portland.

"When we came out it was horrific, a field of bodies," Gray said. "Providing CPR, providing tourniquets, holding pressure. That's being a human being, that's doing our job."

We've also been in contact with a woman from Kennewick who is actually on a plane tonight on her way home from Vegas. We will be speaking with her as soon as she lands tonight and will bring her story to you in tomorrow's 5 o' clock newscast.