Accident on I-90 kills Everett woman
A 20-year-old Everett Woman is dead after an accident just east of Kittitas.More >>
One killed in head on crash after leaving scene of another accident
Washington State Patrol is still investigating after a fatal accident on State Route 243.More >>
Fiesta Foods employee injured by knife-wielding robber
A man is in jail tonight after police say he was stealing from a Yakima grocery store, and when employees tried to stop him, he attacked one of them.More >>
WDFW invites public to listening sessions on target shooting at the Wenas Wildlife Area
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has scheduled two meetings in early October to enable the public to provide input on target shooting options at the Wenas Wildlife Area.More >>
Selah Base Race is teaming up with Roll & Stroll 5K this Saturday
The Roll & Stroll 5K event is partnering with the Selah Base Race organizers this Saturday, September 30.More >>
What to remember when getting your HVAC units checked
With winter and colder temperatures coming, it's important you get your furnace and heating units checked.More >>
Two teens injured in accident that shuts down I-82 near Granger
A 17-year-old girl is at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after an accident on Interstate 82 about a mile west of Granger.More >>
Family who lost a child starts book drive in his honor
Six years ago, the Mora family was told something no parent ever wants to hear.More >>
German students get the ultimate learning experience through exchange program
For the first time, a group of German exchange students learned how to play softball.More >>
Yakima officer pops the question on a ride along
One of the most memorable experiences in any couple's life together is the moment they get engaged.More >>
