Yakima officer pops the question on a ride along

YAKIMA, WA - One of the most memorable experiences in any couple's life together is the moment they get engaged.

In Yakima, one officer got a lot of love on the department's Facebook page for his proposal. Officer Les Henderson and Hanna Fischer are Yakima natives, but didn't meet until both of them moved to Ellensburg.

"Hanna and I have been dating for, it'll be five years in November," Officer Henderson said. "We met in college, we went to Central Washington University."

Henderson joined Yakima PD last July. Fischer kept asking him to take her on a ride along, unknowingly inspiring how he would ask her to marry him.

"He comes home with all these stories of the things he does," said Fischer, who's a high school counselor. "Or he's explaining to me the different buttons and different things in the cop car and I just kinda wanted to see it for myself."

On September 23rd, Fischer finally went on that ride along. Henderson pulled over cars, but at 10:45 p.m. he pulled into a random parking lot.

"There's a suspicious guy, a.k.a. my cousin, wearing dark clothing," Henderson explained. "So I get out of the car and I'm going to go talk to this guy. As soon as I get out of the car he takes off running."

"Les chased him and I was terrified, I was shaking," said Fischer. "I thought that was it, I was so scared and so I locked myself in the cop car."

Henderson caught the "bad guy" and brought him back to the car. While "searching" his cousin, he got the ring from him, but then had to coax Fischer to get out of the car. When she finally did, he got down on one knee to propose.

"I think I went code black, forgot everything and was like, 'screw it, just get down on one knee, let's get to it,'" Henderson said.

"I just went from one-hundred percent panic to one-hundred percent excitement, that 'oh my gosh maybe this is set up.' It didn't really occur to me that it was set up until his cousin took the bandana off his face," Fischer said.

Henderson's proposal went off without a hitch. Fischer said yes.

"I was so nervous, so nervous because I just wanted it to be perfect," admitted Henderson. "I was hoping we weren't going to get a hot call. Get dispatched to a call then all my plans are ruined. So it worked out great."

The happy couple haven't picked a wedding day just yet, but Fischer says right after the ride along she started scrolling through Pinterest for wedding ideas.