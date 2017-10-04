Multiple police departments celebrate National Coffee with a Cop - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Multiple police departments celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day

Posted: Updated:

NBC RIGHT NOW - Wednesday October 4th is National Coffee with a Cop Day. It's a chance for the community to meet their local law enforcement and ask them questions and voice any concerns they may have. Multiple agencies across our area are hosting Coffee with a Cop today.

- Yakima Police
Hilton Garden Inn
401 E Yakima Ave.
7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

- Kennewick Police
Kennewick Police Department
211 W 6th Ave.
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

- Pasco Police
McDonald's
2202 W Court St.
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

- Walla Walla Police
Starbucks 
28 E Main St. 
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures