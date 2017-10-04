Kennewick Police investigating after two Polaris Razors go missing

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating a burglary from over the weekend. They say sometime after midnight on Oct. 1, someone broke into the Rattlesnake Mountain Harley Davidson on the 3300 Block of West 19th Avenue in Kennewick.

Officers say the suspect or suspects cut the fence and stole two side by side Polaris Razors. The two have very distinct markings, one is blue and white, and the other is bright green.

If you know anything or see the stolen Razors anywhere call KPD at (509) 628-0333.