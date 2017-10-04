Kennewick Police investigating death of 23-year-old

KENNEWICK, WA - On October 3rd at approximately 12:23 p.m., Kennewick Police Officers and Kennewick Fire Paramedics responded to an apartment in the 7700 block of west 4th Avenue for a report of a 23-year-old male who was not breathing.

Paramedics attempted life saving measures, but the male was pronounced dead. The male was identified as 23-year-old Erik Patrick Urban, a Kennewick resident.

Kennewick Police Detectives are investigating the incident in an effort to determine the cause of death. Based on the initial investigation, they do not believe there is any threat to the community and they are not looking for any suspects. This is an ongoing investigation.