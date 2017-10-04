Yakima YMCA starting community campaign for future aquatics center

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima YMCA is one step closer to making a dream a reality...but they need your help.

Today, the YMCA launched their community campaign to raise the final funding for an aquatic center. So far, they've raised 81 percent of the funds, and now they need the public's help to raise the remaining $1.9 million.

The six-acre aquatics center will be located at Chesterly Park. It will feature a family pool, water slide, lazy river, an eight-lane lap pool, and a therapy rehab clinic on the second floor. In addition, it will also include a gym and a drop-in youth facility.

"The aquatics center is something that a lot of people in the community thought to be a pipe dream for a long time," said Ana Villaseñor, YMCA board member. "For the Y to be able to provide that for the entire community, not to have them have to be a member, I think will be huge."

The last time a pool was built in Yakima was in the 70's; since then, the population in Yakima has doubled. The Y estimates the aquatic center will serve thousands of people.

A groundbreaking is planned for spring 2018. To donate, you can contact the YMCA.