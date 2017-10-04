Get a free breast cancer fundraiser box for your business

KENNEWICK, WA - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Tri-Cities Cancer Center is already getting things started.

They have free fundraiser boxes that businesses can take part in.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation staff and volunteers can deliver the box directly to your business. Each box includes donation canisters to collect money, pink promotional items, staked signs to designate your business, and fundraising activity ideas.

100 percent of the money raised in the program benefits breast cancer patients in our community.

You can contact the Tri-Cities Cancer Center to learn how to sign up.