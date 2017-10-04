DACA application deadline approaches

TRI-CITIES, WA - With less than 24 hours for the DACA renewal deadline, authorities revealed the numbers of applications that have been received, and there's still thousands who haven't filled one out.

The applications for renewal must be in the hands of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services by tomorrow morning. If not, those DACA recipients will no longer be protected by the government.

Immigration lawyer Eamonn Roach explains what will happen to those who don't meet the deadline.

"Eventually their status will expire, so whatever it says on their work permit, that's when their status is going to expire, and that's when they can no longer work because they no longer have a valid work authorization," Roach said.

According to USCIS, 154,000 students qualify for renewals. But out of that number, close to 48,000 people haven't sent in their applications.

If for any reason the application is received late, it will be rejected and sent back with the filing fee included.