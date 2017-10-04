DACA application deadline approachesPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
DACA application deadline approaches
DACA application deadline approaches
With less than 24 hours for the DACA renewal deadline, authorities revealed the numbers of applications that have been received, and there's still thousands who haven't filled one out.More >>
With less than 24 hours for the DACA renewal deadline, authorities revealed the numbers of applications that have been received, and there's still thousands who haven't filled one out.More >>
How to keep pests out of your home this fall
How to keep pests out of your home this fallKENNEWICK- Gary Isenberger from Pointe Pest Control came into KNDU to answer some questions from our viewers. As the season changes, you aren't the only one who wants to stay nice and warm in your house. Bugs, spiders, and all sorts of pests can make their way into your home through the tiniest of cracks. One viewer asked how to keep flies away. Isenberger suggested using fly traps, they work really well in baiting flies to them. Also, for fruit flies using dish with some...More >>KENNEWICK- Gary Isenberger from Pointe Pest Control came into KNDU to answer some questions from our viewers. As the season changes, you aren't the only one who wants to stay nice and warm in your house. Bugs, spiders, and all sorts of pests can make their way into your home through the tiniest of cracks. One viewer asked how to keep flies away. Isenberger suggested using fly traps, they work really well in baiting flies to them. Also, for fruit flies using dish with some...More >>
Local woman recounts terrifying Vegas shooting experience
Local woman recounts terrifying Vegas shooting experience
A local woman who was at the music festival in Las Vegas over the weekend says she and many others weren't aware of what was going on even after the first rounds of gunshots were fired Sunday night.More >>
A local woman who was at the music festival in Las Vegas over the weekend says she and many others weren't aware of what was going on even after the first rounds of gunshots were fired Sunday night.More >>
Kennewick Police investigating death of 23-year-old
Kennewick Police investigating death of 23-year-old
On October 3rd at approximately 12:23 p.m., Kennewick Police Officers and Kennewick Fire Paramedics responded to an apartment in the 7700 block of west 4th Avenue for a report of a 23-year-old male who was not breathing.More >>
On October 3rd at approximately 12:23 p.m., Kennewick Police Officers and Kennewick Fire Paramedics responded to an apartment in the 7700 block of west 4th Avenue for a report of a 23-year-old male who was not breathing.More >>
Crews begin injecting engineered grout into Hanford site waste storage tunnel
Crews begin injecting engineered grout into Hanford site waste storage tunnel
Hanford workers have begun injecting engineered grout into a waste storage tunnel near the Hanford Site's Plutonium Uranium Extraction, or PUREX, Facility, that partially collapsed earlier this year.More >>
Hanford workers have begun injecting engineered grout into a waste storage tunnel near the Hanford Site's Plutonium Uranium Extraction, or PUREX, Facility, that partially collapsed earlier this year.More >>
Kennewick Police investigating after two Polaris Razors go missing
Kennewick Police investigating after two Polaris Razors go missing
Kennewick Police are investigating a burglary from over the weekend.More >>
Kennewick Police are investigating a burglary from over the weekend.More >>
Multiple police departments celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day
Multiple police departments celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day
Wednesday October 4th is National Coffee with a Cop Day.More >>
Wednesday October 4th is National Coffee with a Cop Day.More >>
Three scientists with ties to LIGO observatory awarded Nobel Prize
Three scientists with ties to LIGO observatory awarded Nobel Prize
The Nobel Prize in physics was just awarded to a group with ties to Tri-Cities.More >>
The Nobel Prize in physics was just awarded to a group with ties to Tri-Cities.More >>
Hundreds of students see energy firsthand at REACH
Hundreds of students see energy firsthand at REACH
More than 600 eighth grade students from throughout the mid-Columbia region got to leave the classroom today and experience energy firsthand, from hydro and nuclear power, to wind, solar, natural gas and more.More >>
More than 600 eighth grade students from throughout the mid-Columbia region got to leave the classroom today and experience energy firsthand, from hydro and nuclear power, to wind, solar, natural gas and more.More >>
Friends and family remember Cheney native killed in Vegas shooting
Friends and family remember Cheney native killed in Vegas shooting
Tonight, people across the northwest are still returning home from Las Vegas after the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.More >>
Tonight, people across the northwest are still returning home from Las Vegas after the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.More >>