How to keep pests out of your home this fall

KENNEWICK- Gary Isenberger from Pointe Pest Control came into KNDU to answer some questions from our viewers.

As the season changes, you aren't the only one who wants to stay nice and warm in your house. Bugs, spiders, and all sorts of pests can make their way into your home through the tiniest of cracks.

One viewer asked how to keep flies away. Isenberger suggested using fly traps, they work really well in baiting flies to them. Also, for fruit flies using dish with some vinegar and some Windex around it can trap them.

When using pesticides inside the house always make sure to wait an hour before letting in pets or children.

When it comes to spiders, Isenberger said it's really a 2 part solution: treating the spider itself and eliminating the food sources. A lot of the products you can buy over the counter are watered down versions so need to be re-applied more often. Always give these products time to dry before pets come back.

