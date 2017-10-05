Linemen restore power after early morning outage - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Linemen restore power after early morning outage

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Pacific Power is investigating what caused an power outage in Yakima. About 30 people are without power just before 3:00 Thursday morning. Linemen got the power back on later in the morning. 

They tell NBC Right Now a flickering power source fried the system and caused a different outage around 11:00 Wednesday night. Everyone affected by that one should have their power back.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures