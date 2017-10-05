Walk To School Day with Lincoln Elementary School

KENNEWICK, WA - If you saw lots of kids walking yesterday morning, that's because it was National Walk To School Day, also known as "Walk-tober."

Students, staff, and parents were all welcome to meet at Highlands Grange Park, and then walk as a group to school.

Lincoln Elementary School partnered up with the Benton Franklin Health District, Safe Kids Benton-Franklin, and Kadlec to promote a healthier lifestyle for kids.

Kennewick Police also took part, talking about safety on the sidewalk.

Staff tell us that students have been so excited for this event all week. About 150 kids showed up yesterday morning.

"It's a reminder of ways they can walk safely to school, but also how important it is to get those few extra steps of exercise in the morning and wake those brains up," said Kathleen Clary-Cooke with Safe Kids Benton-Franklin.

And good news: Safe Kids Benton-Franklin is partnering up with Emerson Elementary in Pasco, too. So if your kids go to that school, they'll have the opportunity to walk to school this Friday. All family members are welcome.