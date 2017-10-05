Wapato Middle School students helping students recover from Hurricane Harvey

WAPATO, WA - It has been about a month since Hurricane Harvey slammed into southern Texas, causing massive destruction and extreme widespread flooding.

Thanks to the generosity of people from all across the country, many of the people in the hardest hit areas are slowly beginning to recover from the devastation caused by the Category 4 storm.

Wapato Middle School students are among those reaching out and offering to do what that they can to assist. The Middle School’s ASB Advisor, Michelle Howell-Burtis, contacted a 7th Grade teacher at Briscoe Jr. High in Richmond, TX which is near Houston. After exchanging a couple of emails the Wapato students began collecting school supplies and are getting ready to send the donations to Courtney Cloos and her students at Briscoe Jr. High.

The Wapato students amassed about 65 pounds of supplies. The very large box stuffed with the much needed supplies will be shipped before the end of this week.