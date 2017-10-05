Two businesses team up to bring a "streatery" to KennewickPosted: Updated:
New Autism Thrift Store employs those who are on the Autism spectrum
KENNEWICK- At first glance it may look like an average thrift store. But if you step inside you'll find that it is anything but ordinary. Owner Laura Krahn thought of the idea when her daughter who has Autism couldn't find a job. She said she often hears that there are people with Autism sitting at home and not able to get the job training they need. But opening the store didn't come without challenges. Krahn told us the building wasn't ready and that her store manager had to q...
Two businesses team up to bring a "streatery" to Kennewick
There are a lot of changes happening in Kennewick.
WSU Tri-Cities, Pasco School District receive $500K grant to enhance after school programming
Washington State University Tri-Cities, in partnership with the Pasco School District, was awarded a $500,000 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program grant to enhance before and after school programming at several elementary schools in Pasco.
Walk To School Day with Lincoln Elementary School
If you saw lots of kids walking yesterday morning, that's because it was National Walk To School Day, also known as "Walk-tober."
Kennewick Candidates Forum
In case you missed it, catch the Kennewick Candidates Forum here. The forum took place the evening of October 5, 2017.
DACA application deadline approaches
With less than 24 hours for the DACA renewal deadline, authorities revealed the numbers of applications that have been received, and there's still thousands who haven't filled one out.
How to keep pests out of your home this fall
How to keep pests out of your home this fall
KENNEWICK- Gary Isenberger from Pointe Pest Control came into KNDU to answer some questions from our viewers. As the season changes, you aren't the only one who wants to stay nice and warm in your house. Bugs, spiders, and all sorts of pests can make their way into your home through the tiniest of cracks. One viewer asked how to keep flies away. Isenberger suggested using fly traps, they work really well in baiting flies to them. Also, for fruit flies using dish with some...
Local woman recounts terrifying Vegas shooting experience
A local woman who was at the music festival in Las Vegas over the weekend says she and many others weren't aware of what was going on even after the first rounds of gunshots were fired Sunday night.
Kennewick Police investigating death of 23-year-old
On October 3rd at approximately 12:23 p.m., Kennewick Police Officers and Kennewick Fire Paramedics responded to an apartment in the 7700 block of west 4th Avenue for a report of a 23-year-old male who was not breathing.
Crews begin injecting engineered grout into Hanford site waste storage tunnel
Hanford workers have begun injecting engineered grout into a waste storage tunnel near the Hanford Site's Plutonium Uranium Extraction, or PUREX, Facility, that partially collapsed earlier this year.
