Two businesses team up to bring a "streatery" to Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - There are a lot of changes happening in Kennewick. The Urban Wine Village and new crosswalks in the downtown area are just a few projects in the works right now. They mostly aim to bring more foot traffic and life to the area.

With downtown Kennewick being the closest thing to an urban feel in the Tri-Cities, a few local business owners proposed an idea. It's called a "streatery."

Ann Steiger owns the Roxy Theatre Antiques and Gifts and Travis Jordan owns Rockabilly Roasting Company in downtown Kennewick. Together, they came up with the idea to have outdoor seating in front of their store. They say having somewhere to sit outside will get people to slow down and enjoy all that downtown Kennewick has to offer.

"We really believe it's going to be good for everybody," said Steiger. "And it's fun and it's exciting. I mean, how can you not be excited about an area that is being built to support the commerce of a downtown?"

Jordan and Steiger are working with Emily Estes-Cross, the econimic development manager with the City of Kennewick. Estes-Cross applied for a $50,000 community development block grant to pay for the addition, which would be a self-leveling platform to match the curb that extends into some of the angled parking spots on Kennewick Avenue.

If this pilot ''streatery'' does go through, it could be done by next spring.