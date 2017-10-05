Two businesses team up to bring a "streatery" to Kennewick - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Two businesses team up to bring a "streatery" to Kennewick

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Jaclyn Selesky, Anchor / Reporter
Connect

KENNEWICK, WA - There are a lot of changes happening in Kennewick. The Urban Wine Village and new crosswalks in the downtown area are just a few projects in the works right now. They mostly aim to bring more foot traffic and life to the area.

With downtown Kennewick being the closest thing to an urban feel in the Tri-Cities, a few local business owners proposed an idea. It's called a "streatery."

Ann Steiger owns the Roxy Theatre Antiques and Gifts and Travis Jordan owns Rockabilly Roasting Company in downtown Kennewick. Together, they came up with the idea to have outdoor seating in front of their store. They say having somewhere to sit outside will get people to slow down and enjoy all that downtown Kennewick has to offer.

"We really believe it's going to be good for everybody," said Steiger. "And it's fun and it's exciting. I mean, how can you not be excited about an area that is being built to support the commerce of a downtown?"

Jordan and Steiger are working with Emily Estes-Cross, the econimic development manager with the City of Kennewick. Estes-Cross applied for a $50,000 community development block grant to pay for the addition, which would be a self-leveling platform to match the curb that extends into some of the angled parking spots on Kennewick Avenue.

If this pilot ''streatery'' does go through, it could be done by next spring.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • New Autism Thrift Store employs those who are on the Autism spectrum

    New Autism Thrift Store employs those who are on the Autism spectrum

    Thursday, October 5 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-10-05 23:30:51 GMT

    KENNEWICK- At first glance it may look like an average thrift store. But if you step inside you'll find that it is anything but ordinary. Owner Laura Krahn thought of the idea when her daughter who has Autism couldn't find a job. She said she often hears that there are people with Autism sitting at home and not able to get the job training they need. But opening the store didn't come without challenges. Krahn told us the building wasn't ready and that her store manager had to q...

    More >>

    KENNEWICK- At first glance it may look like an average thrift store. But if you step inside you'll find that it is anything but ordinary. Owner Laura Krahn thought of the idea when her daughter who has Autism couldn't find a job. She said she often hears that there are people with Autism sitting at home and not able to get the job training they need. But opening the store didn't come without challenges. Krahn told us the building wasn't ready and that her store manager had to q...

    More >>

  • Two businesses team up to bring a "streatery" to Kennewick

    Two businesses team up to bring a "streatery" to Kennewick

    Thursday, October 5 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-10-05 21:30:50 GMT

    There are a lot of changes happening in Kennewick. 

    More >>

    There are a lot of changes happening in Kennewick. 

    More >>

  • WSU Tri-Cities, Pasco School District receive $500K grant to enhance after school programming

    WSU Tri-Cities, Pasco School District receive $500K grant to enhance after school programming

    Thursday, October 5 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-10-05 18:51:24 GMT

    Washington State University Tri-Cities, in partnership with the Pasco School District, was awarded a $500,000 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program grant to enhance before and after school programming at several elementary schools in Pasco. 

    More >>

    Washington State University Tri-Cities, in partnership with the Pasco School District, was awarded a $500,000 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program grant to enhance before and after school programming at several elementary schools in Pasco. 

    More >>
    •   