New autism thrift store employs those who are on the autism spectrum

KENNEWICK, WA - At first glance it may look like an average thrift store. But if you step inside you'll find that it is anything but ordinary.

Owner Laura Krahn thought of the idea when her daughter who has autism couldn't find a job. She said she often hears that there are people with autism sitting at home and not able to get the job training they need.

But opening the store didn't come without challenges. Krahn told us the building wasn't ready and that her store manager had to quit because of medical problems.

"I knew that God had a plan for this store and when the right person came up, it would happen." said Krahn.

And after finding a new manager and getting everything finished inside, they were ready to open their doors.

Employee Jared Ackerman joined the thrift store team two weeks ago. And already it's become more than a job to him.

"It means there's something better in life. That there's something deeper. It's not just the 9 to 5 it means there's something better out there." said Ackerman.

If you or someone you know is interested you can get involved a few ways.

If you are under 21 with an IEP you can go through your school for help. Or if you have a case manager they can help connect you to the store. And if you're a private client all you have to do is call the store at 509-820-3900.

For more visit http://www.tcautismthriftstore.com/

Their address is: 731 N Columbia Center Blvd

Suite 114

Kennewick WA 99336