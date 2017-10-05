The power of Women Helping Women

RICHLAND, WA - You have one week to get behind a cause that helps women and children in the Columbia Basin.

If you haven't heard of Women Helping Women, let us introduce you. They help organizations like Mirror Ministries, providing them with grants 100-percent funded by you. Mirror Ministries acts as the void between counselors and their patients, sex abuse victims and the authorities, and they take calls 24/7.

"So Women Helping Women is really the reason we have our survivor services program to begin with," said Tricia MacFarlan, executive director at Mirror Ministries. "We started with a part-time advocate that first year with our first grant through WHW, and we agreed the need was tremendous. So the next year we asked for a larger grant from WHW, and bless their souls they came through with that for us too."

Here's how you can help. The Women Helping Women Fund Tri-Cities Annual Luncheon is next Thursday, October 12 at the TRAC in Pasco. You can get tickets on whwftc.org. They're $100 each, and you'll get to hear from amazing speakers, including our own Tracci Dial and Morgan Ashley, who are co-emceeing the lunch.