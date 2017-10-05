Throwback Thursday with the Bombers and the Braves

RICHLAND, WA - For this week's Throwback Thursday, we took a look back on our two SWX Game of the Week teams: the Kamiakin Braves and the Richland Bombers.

Richland football began on October 11, 1912, and actually started with a visit to Kennewick...though that first game didn't go their way. However, it did kick off a long, illustrious history that has continued off and on, since that day.

The mascot has changed from Colts to Broncs to Beavers. They returned to football in 1944 after an 18-year hiatus. Richland football was truly a product of the Manhattan Project.

The Richland Bombers appeared with the arrival of Fran Rish. Fresh from his graduation at Washington State University, Coach Rish embarked on a career as football coach and athletic director that spanned the next five decades.

Kamiakin High School opened in the fall of 1970. The school is named after Kamiakin, a chief of the Yakama tribe who lived in the 1800's. He was a leader of the American Indian side in the Yakima War, hence the Braves mascot.