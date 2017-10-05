15-year-old boxing champion credits YPAL for his success

15-year-old boxing champion credits YPAL for his successPosted: Updated:
German students get the ultimate learning experience through exchange program
For the first time, a group of German exchange students learned how to play softball.More >>
Yakima officer pops the question on a ride along
One of the most memorable experiences in any couple's life together is the moment they get engaged.More >>
Plane goes off runway at Yakima Airport
Air traffic is back to normal tonight at the Yakima Air Terminal after an accident on the runway this morning.More >>
Final weekend pushes Central WA Fair attendance over 326,000
A record final Sunday crowd helped push the attendance of the Central Washington State Fair to 326,273.More >>
Yakima PD looking for missing 16-year-old; possibly kidnapped by former boyfriend
The Yakima Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing/endangered 16-year-old female named Amy Santos.More >>
A birds-eye view of one of the largest corn mazes in the state
It's a family affair at the Middleton's Fall Festival. Brothers Scott and Matt Middleton said this is the fifth year of the festival and the fourth year they've done the corn maze. It's one of the largest corn mazes on the East side of Washington state covering eight acres. The planning for the corn maze starts months in advance. "We plant the grass in May and then in July we plant the corn." said Scott. Each year they pick a different design and this year they de...More >>
The Central WA State Fair celebrates 125 years by selling fair history book
Every Throwback Thursday, we dig into the history of eastern Washington.More >>
Unique and fun entertainment you can find at the Central WA State Fair
If you've been to the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, chances are you might have seen many of the pop-up entertainers on the grounds.More >>
New autism thrift store employs those who are on the autism spectrum
At first glance it may look like an average thrift store.More >>
15-year-old boxing champion credits YPAL for his success
Last month, 15-year-old Luis Aguilar - also known as Bolas to his friends and family - competed in the Best of the Northwest Boxing Tournament in Seattle.More >>
