15-year-old boxing champion credits YPAL for his success

YAKIMA, WA - Last month, 15-year-old Luis Aguilar - also known as Bolas to his friends and family - competed in the Best of the Northwest Boxing Tournament in Seattle. Close to 100 fighters duked it out for the title of Best Novice Fighter in the Northwest.

Bolas fought in two matches.

"The first one was a really good boxer, he was really talented," said Bolas. "He was catching me with his jabs, but my coach was telling me 'step back, step back, step back,' and that's why I think won the fight."

The second match was even more nerve-wracking. This match would decide the champion.

"Coach, before my championship fight, was just motivating me," Bolas said. "Telling me, 'you have to bring the championship home.' I said, 'yes sir, we have to do it.'"

And that's exactly what he did.

"A lot was going through my head," said Bolas. "Before they called it, I had my head down. I had a little bit of doubt inside of me, thinking maybe I lost the fight, but when they called my corner I got really happy and I raised my hand up. It was a great experience."

But Bolas didn't become a champion overnight. Before going into the tournament, he lost his first three matches. To get better, he trained at YPAL for long hours and sometimes up to six days a week with his trainer, Reid Goyette.

"Wanting to get his first win in boxing and then win the tournament, that was huge for us, that was huge," said Goyette.

Bolas's victory serves as inspiration to his peers at YPAL, demonstrating that anything is possible when you're determined.

"They could see him progress and get better, so if he can do it, they can do it," Goyette said.

Bolas will continue boxing and hopes that in the future he can go pro.